New York City health spokesperson says no confirmed coronavirus cases

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

New York health spokesperson

A New York health spokesperson is out saying that there are no confirmed coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile 8 NYPD precincts in Queens, New York, warned Friday to be careful if visiting Elmhurst Hospital over possible coronavirus patient. That is according to the New York Daily News.
