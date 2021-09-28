New York is firing up to 72,000 workers (the next NFP might be interesting)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Healthcare workers who refuse the coronavirus vaccine mandate are being let go by NY. 

  • Number said to be "up to" 72K. 
I guess if they are not replaced by others this could well see impact on the job market, especially if similar refusals to get vaccinated and thus a similar policy from employers seeking to avoid negligence charges is replicated elsewhere. 

What's the story being a healthcare worker refusing vaccination. Trying to drum up more business? 

---
In a related development, a US Federal appeals panel says NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers and other workers. 


