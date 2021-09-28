New York is firing up to 72,000 workers (the next NFP might be interesting)

Healthcare workers who refuse the coronavirus vaccine mandate are being let go by NY.

Number said to be "up to" 72K.

I guess if they are not replaced by others this could well see impact on the job market, especially if similar refusals to get vaccinated and thus a similar policy from employers seeking to avoid negligence charges is replicated elsewhere.





What's the story being a healthcare worker refusing vaccination. Trying to drum up more business?





In a related development, a US Federal appeals panel says NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers and other workers.









---