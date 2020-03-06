New York officials say 2,733 people are under coronavirus quarantines in New York City

  • The city Department of Health was monitoring 2,773 New Yorkers for home isolation, as of Thursday morning, according to the mayor.
One of the downsides of the White House cover-up (apart from US deaths and what have you) is a distortion of the data - US death rate so horrendously high because of the lack of testing up to now. 

