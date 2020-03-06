New York officials say 2,733 people are under coronavirus quarantines in New York City

Buried down the bottom of this piece in the NY Times,

The city Department of Health was monitoring 2,773 New Yorkers for home isolation, as of Thursday morning, according to the mayor.

Also out of interest this via Bespoke:









One of the downsides of the White House cover-up (apart from US deaths and what have you) is a distortion of the data - US death rate so horrendously high because of the lack of testing up to now.



