New York city preparing to shut down schools if coronavirus testing positivity rate continues to rise

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Mayor De Blasio in an interview with CNN outlining the plan

                  If you are unfamiliar with the 'positivity rate', in brief, if a large proportion of tests being conducted are returning positive its a sign that transmission in the community is much higher than what the tests are showing. 

NY state is around 3% positivity rate, last update I saw. NYC may be higher? 
