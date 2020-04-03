New York reports coronavirus cases to 102,863 from 92,381

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest NY state numbers

Cuomo
  • Deaths rise to 2935 from 2373
  • Deaths 562 vs 432 a day ago
  • 10,482 vs 8669 cases yesterday
  • Tests 21555 (48% hit rate)
  • ICU admissions 335 vs 335 yesterday
  • Hospitalized 1427 vs 1157 a day ago
New York isn't testing enough to make the case count a meaningful number and the hit rate is terrifyingly high at 48%.

By the New York tally the national count is 254,321.


