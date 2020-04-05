New York reports coronavirus cases to 122,031 from 113,704

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The latest NY state numbers

  • Prior report
  • Deaths rise to 4149 vs 3565 yesterday
  • Deaths up 584 vs 630 yesterday. This is the first decline in daily deaths.
  • New cases up 8,327 vs 10,841 yesterday
  • ICU new admissions +250 vs +395 yesterday
  • Hospitalized total 16,479 vs 15,905 yesterday.  Total hospitalized up +574 vs 1095 yesterday and 1427 from Friday's report
  • New Intubations 316 vs 351 yesterday
  • Daily discharges 1709 vs 1592 yesterday. 74% of hospitalized are discharged


