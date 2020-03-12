New York reports hundred 112 new cases to a total of 328
Gov. Cuomo speaking
As Adam reported earlier New York Gov. Cuomo announced that New York would ban gatherings of 500 or more which close down the theater industry.
He also announced:
- planning for hospital capacity, keeping ion use rate
- developing plan to expand capacity in existing hospitals
- hospitals may have to cancel elective surgeries
- no visitors to be allowed in nursing homes
- 328 virus cases which is up 112.
- 47 of the 328 cases or hospitalized
- no new deaths