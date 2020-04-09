New York state coronavirus deaths 799 yesterday vs 779 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

New York state numbers

  • Total deaths 7067 prior
  • 200 new hospitalizations vs 585 yesterday
This is tough to square with New York City alone reporting 824 virus deaths yesterday. You have to assume there was some backlog in NYC or some different counting standard.


This ticks me off. they didn't report ICU admissions numbers yesterday. Now we know why:
