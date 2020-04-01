New York state coronavirus cases hit 83,712 from 75,795 yesterday

Comments from the New York Gov





7917 new cases



Deaths at 1941 vs 1550 yesterday

Daily ICU admissions 291 vs 295 yesterday

Discharged 1167 vs 771 yesterday

Hospitalized 1297 vs 1412 yesterday

15,220 tests (52% positive)



Cuomo said that if you go on a ventilator, the chance you come off it is 20%.





The hit rate for positive tests in New York is frightening. It suggests the real number of cases is higher and if you read about how difficult it is to get a test, you have to assume the number of cases is much higher.

