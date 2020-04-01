New York state coronavirus cases hit 83,712 from 75,795 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from the New York Gov

  • 7917 new cases
  • Deaths at 1941 vs 1550 yesterday
  • Daily ICU admissions 291 vs 295 yesterday
  • Discharged 1167 vs 771 yesterday
  • Hospitalized 1297 vs 1412 yesterday
  • 15,220 tests (52% positive)
Cuomo said that if you go on a ventilator, the chance you come off it is 20%.

The hit rate for positive tests in New York is frightening. It suggests the real number of cases is higher and if you read about how difficult it is to get a test, you have to assume the number of cases is much higher.
