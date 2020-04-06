New York state coronavirus deaths 4758 vs 4149 yesterday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The daily New York state data:

The daily New York state data:
  • New cases 8658 vs 8327 yesterday
  • Deaths 4789 vs 4149 yesterday
  • Cases 130,689 vs 122,031 yesterday
  • New intubations 132 vs 316 yesterday
  • 4504 ICU patients
  • 13,366 patients discharged
  • 16,837 people currently hospitalized
  • Schools and non-essential businesses are going to stay closed until April 29
The slowing deaths might not be as good a sign as it looks. There are reports of +200 people per day dying at home. They're not counted because they didn't have a positive test.

With the latest numbers, US deaths are now over 10,000.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose