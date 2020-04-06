New York state coronavirus deaths 4758 vs 4149 yesterday

New cases 8658 vs 8327 yesterday

Deaths 4789 vs 4149 yesterday

Cases 130,689 vs 122,031 yesterday



New intubations 132 vs 316 yesterday

4504 ICU patients

13,366 patients discharged

16,837 people currently hospitalized

Schools and non-essential businesses are going to stay closed until April 29



The slowing deaths might not be as good a sign as it looks. There are reports of +200 people per day dying at home. They're not counted because they didn't have a positive test.

