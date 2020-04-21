Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Nasdaq index moves back below 200 and 50 day MAs giving the sellers the upper hand
-
The rise in Italian 10-year yields is a sign of trouble ahead
-
The EURGBP breaks higher and helps to lead the EUR higher
-
Fast break the other way. EURUSD moves to new session highs
-
Major indices open lower with the Dow leading the way to the downside
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's Knot: Virus could give further impetus to de-globalization
-
BOE's Haldane: First half GDP figures set to be 'pretty ugly'
-
ECB's Panetta: Europe needs a joint fiscal response
-
RBA's Lowe: Current rates likely to remain for a few years
-
RBA's Lowe: Not seeing signs of any stress in Australian financial system