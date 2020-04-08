New York state coronavirus deaths 779 vs 731 yesterday

New York state coronavirus data for April 8, 2020

Numbers will be filled it as they're released:

  • Total deaths 6268 vs 5489 yesterday
  • Cuomo says: There is no doubt we are bending the curve
  • Says state to make immediate $600 additional payment to all those who filed for unemployment insurance, expects to be reimbursed by federal govt
  • Says it's a very real possibility that they're under-counting those who died at home
  • Hospitalizations 566 vs 656 yesterday
  • Total cases 149,316 vs 138,863 yesterday
  • 10,453 cases vs 8147 a day ago
The number of cases was the highest yet.

I have to wonder about the hospital numbers when there are reports like this: Retired NYPD sergeant with coronavirus drops dead on Manhattan street hour after leaving hospital


