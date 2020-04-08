New York state coronavirus deaths 779 vs 731 yesterday

New York state coronavirus data for April 8, 2020





Numbers will be filled it as they're released:







Total deaths 6268 vs 5489 yesterday

Cuomo says: There is no doubt we are bending the curve

Says state to make immediate $600 additional payment to all those who filed for unemployment insurance, expects to be reimbursed by federal govt

Says it's a very real possibility that they're under-counting those who died at home

Hospitalizations 566 vs 656 yesterday

Total cases 149,316 vs 138,863 yesterday

10,453 cases vs 8147 a day ago The number of cases was the highest yet.













