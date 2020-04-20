New York state coronavirus numbers: Deaths 14,347 versus 13,869

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

New York State numbers being presented by Gov. Cuomo

  • New York deaths rise by 478 to 14,347. That's up from 13,869.
  • Numbers suggest we are off plateau and seeing a dissent
  • intubation's fall by -32 versus -152 yesterday total hospitalizations about flat against prior day total of 1384
  • total 16,103 versus 16,213 yesterday
  • infection rate can be expected to increase as more people leave their home and become more active

