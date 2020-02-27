New York State health Department: 700 people have been asked to self isolate for 2 wks

The headlines are not going to get better

The headlines on the coronavirus continue to not instill a lot of confidence. It is hard not to think that numbers get bigger as the virus spreads.

The latest comes from New York State health Department which is saying:

The headlines are not going to get better Was looking like as a big reversal to the upside in the US stocks has fizzled out. The major indices are off low levels but still down 2.2% to 2.66% (the NASDAQ leads to the downside).

As a result, the USDJPY which moved back above the old consolidation area at 110.129, has seen the price rotate back below that level (buyers turned back to sellers). 

