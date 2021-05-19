New York State launch criminal investigation into Trump organisation
Trump is the immediate former president so I'm not sure how this might impact US dollars, treasuries, stocks .... if at all.But a heads up regardless. NY investigations move from civil to criminal.
NY State Attorney General:
- "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature.
- We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA."