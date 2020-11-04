New York Times election analyst says Biden to win Pennsylvania by 2 points
Nate Cohn had a good election. His latest tip:
- Trump lead in Pennsylvania down to four. This is not on track to be especially close in the end.
- if the absentee votes continue to break for Biden by the margins they have so far--and as we have every reason to expect--then Biden would win by around 2 points
Winning Pennsylvania would rocket Biden above the 270 Electoral College votes needed to cement his win.
- Pennsylvania has 20 270 Electoral College votes