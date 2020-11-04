New York Times election analyst says Biden to win Pennsylvania by 2 points

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Nate Cohn had a good election. His latest tip:

  • Trump lead in Pennsylvania down to four. This is not on track to be especially close in the end. 
  • if the absentee votes continue to break for Biden by the margins they have so far--and as we have every reason to expect--then Biden would win by around 2 points  
Winning Pennsylvania would rocket Biden above the 270 Electoral College votes needed to cement his win.
  • Pennsylvania has 20 270 Electoral College votes
