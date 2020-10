Biden 49%. Trump 41%





The same poll shows Democratic candidate Mark Kelly with a comfortable 11% lead over Sen. Martha McSally 50% to 39%. Arizona is a Senate seat is in deep trouble for the GOP.





The latest New York Times/Siena poll finds Biden leading Trump by 49% to 41%. Trump defeated Clinton by 48.1% to 44.6% in 2016, with Gary Johnson taking 4.1% of the vote.