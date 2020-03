NZ 12.1bn package, circa 4% of GDP, which is greater than the response to the GFC

New Zealand government will invest NZD$500 mln on healthcare, $5.1 bln on wage subsidies, nz$126 mln on leave and self-isolation support

includes nz$2.8 bln income support package; nz$2.8 bln in business tax changes

NZD$600 mln initial support for aviation sector

Finance Minister Robertson

says a recession in NZ is almost certain

says many New Zealanders to lose jobs and some business will fail

says treasury forecasts show with the package annual growth will drop to 1% by q1 2021

says debt will substantially increase; core crown debt will go over 15-25% target

says this year's budget to be the second phase of broader recovery package

Fin Min Robertson's forthright approach, is it better than the empty 'it'll be all great!' e have heard from elsewhere? I think it is.