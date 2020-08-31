New Zealand ANZ business survey for August final. Confidence: -41.8 Activity: -17.5

New Zealand ANZ business survey for August final

Business Confidence

Activity Outlook

ANZ comments:

August Business Outlook survey slipped after the re-emergence of COVID-19, but not very much.

However, the survey overall is recessionary, and the retail sector, which drove the rebound in recent months, is losing heart rapidly.

More:

Activity indicators in the ANZ Business Outlook survey slipped a little from their early-August preliminary reads, but on the whole, were relatively robust to the re-emergence of COVID-19 in the community on 12 August.

Headline business confidence, at -41.8%, was little changed from the early month read, as was own activity, at -17.5%. Both of these reads are weaker than July, but didn't deteriorate markedly as August progressed.

However, Auckland businesses are much more downbeat than elsewhere, particularly regarding current activity, unsurprisingly, but also the outlook.

The retail sector has driven much of the rebound in ANZBO activity indicators since June, but is losing heart rapidly

NZD down a few tics, as is AUD.