New Zealand ANZ business survey for March, final. Business confidence -4.1& Activity outlook 16.6

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ANZ survey of New Zealand business, both headlines drop lower than the prelim reading and lower than the previous month.  

Business Confidence -4.1
  • preliminary 0, prior 7.0
Activity Outlook 16.6
  • preliminary 17.4, prior 21.3

ANZ make the following key points 
  • All forward-looking activity indicators were lower in the second half of the month. The preliminary results would not have captured the full lockdown impact. 
  • The construction sector reported being much less busy, though they still had the strongest activity expectations across the economy. 
  • Inflation pressures remain strong
And say:
  • The levels remain relatively robust but may have peaked for now.
  • March snap lockdowns make Business Outlook data a little harder to interpret
  • as the demand overshoot wanes and the tourists are missed more and more, the economy will go largely sideways this year
  • quicker cooling we now expect in the housing market plays into this theme as well
  • The vaccine rollout and the subsequent border reopening will be game-changers, though it won't be click-of-a-switch stuff. But there's a path to the new normal, whatever precisely that looks like, and we're on it. We'll be keeping an eye on construction for possible bumps in the road.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose