New Zealand ANZ business survey for October, business confidence drops

Business confidence for October, -13.4, lower than in September and lower also than the flash result

preliminary -8.6 (prior -7.2) Activity Outlook 21.7, improved from September but not as strongly as the flash suggested

preliminary 26.2 (prior 18.2)





ANZ's first' key point' from their summary is a doozy ... bolding mine:

Cost and inflation pressures are off the charts. Inflation expectations jumped almost half a percent to 3.45% due to the strong CPI data.

Survey indicators are still fairly robust but cracks are appearing.

The resilience of Auckland businesses is impressive but this survey won't capture cumulative balance sheet damage.








