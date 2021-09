For the flash data for Sep: preliminary for September, business confidence -7 and activity 18

prior -14

prior 19

NZ's biggest city was in lockdown during the month while the rest of the country was partially so.





The key points ANZ note in the report:

Forward-looking activity indicators remain remarkably robust, including in Auckland.

Inflation pressures remain intense.

















Business Confidence, final September, improves to a still net negative -7.2Activity Outlook, final September, down a touch to 18.2