New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for January: +3.6% m/m (prior +1.8%)
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports, higher for a fourth consecutive month.
- +3.6% m/m and +4.6% y/y
In NZD terms the gain on the month is not quite so strong due to the higher currency:
- +2.4% m/m
- -2.2% y/y
--
The news today so far from New Zealand has been positive:
- ANZ expects no further rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
- New Zealand rate markets are no longer pricing further RBNZ rate cuts in 2021