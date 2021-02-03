New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for January: +3.6% m/m (prior +1.8%)

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports, higher for a fourth consecutive month.

  • +3.6% m/m and +4.6% y/y 
In NZD terms the gain on the month is not quite so strong due to the higher currency:
  • +2.4% m/m
  • -2.2% y/y

The news today so far from New Zealand has been positive:


