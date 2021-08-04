New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for July: -1.4% m/m (prior +0.8%)

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

  • down from its record level
In NZD terms:
  • + 0.1% m/m
  • lower commodity prices were offset by a softening in the NZD Trade Weighted Index

---
Earlier from New Zealand today. 

