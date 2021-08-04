New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for July: -1.4% m/m (prior +0.8%)
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
- down from its record level
In NZD terms:
- + 0.1% m/m
- lower commodity prices were offset by a softening in the NZD Trade Weighted Index
---
Earlier from New Zealand today.
- NZ Q2 Unemployment rate 4.0% (vs. expected 4.5%) & Employment change +1.0% q/q (vs. expected +0.7%)
- Outlook for an RBNZ rate hike on August 18 - most analysts saying its a done deal