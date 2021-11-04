New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for October +2.1% m/m (prior +1.5%)

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

Up 2.1% to a fresh record high.





In local currency terms:

+1.7% (NZD-TWI firmed against the euro and the yen)

ANZ's report discusses movements in various NZ export commodities, but more generally speaks about supply chains:





Global shipping costs remain elevated but prices are showing some indications of stabilising.

Two leading cost indicators, the Harper Peterson World Container Index and the Shanghai China Containerised Freight Index, finished October at a similar level to the start of the month, while the more volatile Baltic Dry Index fell 32% during the month.

But locally we are yet to see any drop in prices as firms continue to increase freight charges.

Freight disruption challenges are expected to continue well into 2022 - contributing to our forecast that NZ inflation will peak just under 6% in Q1.



