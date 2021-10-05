New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for September +1.5% (prior -1.6%)

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports





In local currency terms:

+0.4% m/m (held back by a rising NZD TWI, up 1.1% in the month)

An interesting aside from the ANZ report:

The global shipping industry remains congested and shipping costs are still rising. In August, the Baltic Dry Index lifted a further 26% to put shipping costs at their highest rate since September 2008. There appears to be no end in sight, with high freight costs so far doing little to dampen demand for imported goods. More ships are being built but this takes two to three years, so it won't solve the freight crisis anytime soon.



