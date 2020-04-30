New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for April: -20.2% m/m (prior -12.9%)

Another fall for this indicator, not surprising given the news flow in April and a very severe shut down in New Zealand 

Key points  
  • Consumer confidence fell 21 points in April to 84.8, about where it troughed in 2008 when the Global Financial Crisis hit.  
  • The net proportion of households who think it's a good time to buy a major household item plummeted 67 points to -51% (18% thinking it's a good time outweighed by 69% thinking it's a bad time).  
  • Even when retailers are able to reopen their shops, they're going to find the going very tough, with job security front of mind for consumers.
nz confidenceNZD and AUD trading lower - both have been on the back foot with various developments prior to the data (AUD data out pretty much the same time - PMI collapsing


