New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for July: 113.1 (prior 114.1)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A small drop for this indicator  - the measure of Inflation expectations is still at high levels (4.9% from last month's 5.1%)



