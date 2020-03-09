New Zealand ANZ Truckometer February: Heavy Traffic index -3% m/m (prior +4.8%)
ANZ use traffic flow in NZ as a proxy for GDP
Heavy traffic index
- -3% m/m
- prior revised to +5% in January
Light traffic index
- - 0.7% m/m
ANZ comments:
- Index changes not unusually large
- "indicating that activity remained largely business as usual around the country"
- pockets of weakness in logging-intensive regions
- economy had decent momentum before the virus impacts take hold
---------
Indexes use volume figures for light and heavy traffic
on 11 specific roads in New Zealand