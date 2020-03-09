New Zealand ANZ Truckometer February: Heavy Traffic index -3% m/m (prior +4.8%)

ANZ use traffic flow in NZ as a proxy for GDP

Heavy traffic index

-3% m/m

prior revised to +5% in January

Light traffic index

- 0.7% m/m

ANZ comments:

Index changes not unusually large

"indicating that activity remained largely business as usual around the country"

pockets of weakness in logging-intensive regions

economy had decent momentum before the virus impacts take hold

---------

Indexes use volume figures for light and heavy traffic on 11 specific roads in New Zealand





