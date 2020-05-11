New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for April: Heavy Traffic index: -45.0% m/m (prior -8.0%)

ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand - used as a proxy for economic growth

April showing a huge drop as the entire country was placed in severe lockdown.

Heavy Traffic fell 45.0% m/m

Light Traffic Index fell 71.1% m/m





The month included 27 days of Level 4 lockdown

and 3 days of Level 3



ANZ comment:

This will mark the low point

both heavy and light traffic seeing a big step up as a result of the move to Level 3, and another jump expected for Level 2.

Heavy traffic is likely to be the better GDP indicator through this period.









