NZ data - ANZ Truckometer for August. Heavy Traffic index: -6.5% m/m (prior +2.7%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand traffic flows showing an indication of the impact of the second COVID-19 outbreak. 

Light Traffic Index fell 13.1% 

