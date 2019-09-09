New Zealand - ANZ Truckometer for August: -4.2% m/m (prior +4.1%)

ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

  • Heavy Traffic down 4.2% m/m, July revised to +3.9%
  • Light Traffic rose 0.3% m/m
ANZ comments, in brief:
  • not sending good signals about Q3 GDP (albeit a mointh still to come)
  • business sureys have been downbeat on the near term outlook for some time
  • light traffic index trending down, but suggesting Q4 may improve 
NZD little changed. 

