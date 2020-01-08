New Zealand - ANZ Truckometer for December: -2.5% m/m (prior -1.5%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators using traffic volume data from around New Zealand ( New Zealand Transport Agency volume figures for light and heavy traffic on 11 specific roads). ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

  • Heavy Traffic -2.5% m/m, prior revised to -1.6%.  
  • Light Traffic -2% m/m
ANZ remarks on the report:
  • the slowdown in economic momentum may be finding a floor
  • light traffic index points to slightly better GDP in the next half year
  • suggests modest positive GDP growth outturns over the next six months 

 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose