New Zealand - ANZ Truckometer for July: +4.1% m/m (prior -4.5%)
ANZ's 'Truckometer' is an indicator of traffic flows in New Zealand, used as a proxy for GDP
- Heavy Traffic +4.1% m/m
- Light Traffic +1.5% m/m
ANZ comment:
- annual growth in light traffic flows has at least found a ledge (it's too soon to call it a floor), consistent with our expectation that economic growth will gradually improve over the second half of the year
- Heavy traffic growth has been holding up better but we suspect it overstated the economy's strength in the June quarter.
---
New Zealand dollar being shifted around by RBNZ and external developments, not so much by the economic data.