New Zealand ANZ Truckometer (May) Heavy Traffic index: +86.9% m/m (vs. prior -45%)
ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.
ANZ comments:
- May included 13 days of Level 3 lockdown and 18 days of Level 2. A further increase in both heavy and light traffic is expected with the imminent move to Level 1.
- Heavy traffic is likely to be the better GDP indicator through this period.
- the lockdown period will have broken the link between light traffic and GDP in particular
- Normality beckons.
---
Note, NZ has now lifted lock down completely.