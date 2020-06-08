New Zealand ANZ Truckometer (May) Heavy Traffic index: +86.9% m/m (vs. prior -45%)

ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

ANZ comments:
  • May included 13 days of Level 3 lockdown and 18 days of Level 2. A further increase in both heavy and light traffic is expected with the imminent move to Level 1.
  • Heavy traffic is likely to be the better GDP indicator through this period.
  • the lockdown period will have broken the link between light traffic and GDP in particular
  • Normality beckons.
Note, NZ has now lifted lock down completely.

