New Zealand ANZ Truckometer (May) Heavy Traffic index: +86.9% m/m (vs. prior -45%)

ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

ANZ comments:

May included 13 days of Level 3 lockdown and 18 days of Level 2. A further increase in both heavy and light traffic is expected with the imminent move to Level 1.

Heavy traffic is likely to be the better GDP indicator through this period.



the lockdown period will have broken the link between light traffic and GDP in particular

Normality beckons.

---

Note, NZ has now lifted lock down completely.



