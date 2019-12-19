New Zealand ANZ's consumer confidence index for December +2.2% m/m (prior +1.9%)
The index to 123.3 from 120.7 in Nov. This is the third third rise in a row m/m.
The longer run average for this is around 120, so its above again.
ANZ comments:
- Households more confident here and now, and about the future
- our view that while the headwinds facing the economy are real, growth should bottom out around the 2% mark as easing monetary conditions and remarkably resilient commodity prices feed through
NZD little changed on the data