New Zealand ANZ's consumer confidence index for December +2.2% m/m (prior +1.9%)

The index to 123.3 from 120.7 in Nov. This is the third third rise in a row m/m.

The longer run average for this is around 120, so its above again.

ANZ comments:
  • Households more confident here and now, and about the future
  • our view that while the headwinds facing the economy are real, growth should bottom out around the 2% mark as easing monetary conditions and remarkably resilient commodity prices feed through
NZD little changed on the data

