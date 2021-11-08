New Zealand - ANZ's GDP proxy indicator mixed in November

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ANZ New Zealand with their monthly 'truckometer' indicator.

Light Traffic Index -6.4% m.m in October
Heavy Traffic +1.0% m/m

ANZ caution that: 
  • Differing regional lockdown restrictions mean that the Truckometer indexes are unlikely to be a reliable GDP indicator in the near term.
And "Looking forward:
  • New Zealand is on a path to ongoing easing in restrictions via vaccination - though the details remain somewhat murky. Experience both in New Zealand and overseas suggests a vigorous bounce-back in both traffic flows and activity will occur, though falling consumer confidence suggests some scope for disappointment for retailers anticipating a ferocious Christmas rush.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose