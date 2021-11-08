New Zealand - ANZ's GDP proxy indicator mixed in November
ANZ New Zealand with their monthly 'truckometer' indicator.
Light Traffic Index -6.4% m.m in October
Heavy Traffic +1.0% m/m
ANZ caution that:
- Differing regional lockdown restrictions mean that the Truckometer indexes are unlikely to be a reliable GDP indicator in the near term.
And "Looking forward:
- New Zealand is on a path to ongoing easing in restrictions via vaccination - though the details remain somewhat murky. Experience both in New Zealand and overseas suggests a vigorous bounce-back in both traffic flows and activity will occur, though falling consumer confidence suggests some scope for disappointment for retailers anticipating a ferocious Christmas rush.