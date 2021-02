New Zealand's largest population city Auckland has reported three new locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

Prompting a three-day lockdown at level 3 restrictions (the rest of NZ is at level 2).

Will be reviewed every 24 hours.

--

Its just going on to 5am in New Zealand, FX markets will open for the week there in a few hours. This news could prompt a bit of a wiggle for the NZD in the illiquid period ahead.