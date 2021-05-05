New Zealand building approvals for March: +17.9% m/m (vs. prior -18.2%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A bounce back from February, and then some .... the monthly number of new homes approved for building hit a record high in March 2021.

Says the Stats bureau in NZ:
  • The monthly number of new homes consented in March 2021 was 4,128, which is the highest for the series, surpassing the October 1973 figure of 4,081. 
  • driven by a record-breaking month for both stand-alone houses (2,438) and townhouses, flats, and units (1,243)
  • suggests that there is a large amount of residential work in the pipeline
NZD little changed, circa 0.7218
