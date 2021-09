NZ data, Building Permits for August beat at up 3.8% on the month

expected +2.3%, prior +2.1% m/m For the y/y, +42.3%, which is reflective of the slower 2020.





Highlights:

record 4,490 new homes consented in August

also an annual record with 46,453 new homes consented in the year ended August 2021

Skyrocketing home prices in NZ are a political issue, this pipeline of building may go some way to alleviating the pressure.