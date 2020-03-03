Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
-
The Bank of Canada is up next: What's priced in
-
Global central bank co-ordinated interest rate cut coming on Wednesday 4 March
-
Fed cuts interest rates by 50 basis points in first emergency move since financial crisis
-
Democrats vs. Republicans: Who is better for the USD?
-
Central bankers are now boxed-in because they haven't had a backbone for a decade
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday March 03 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday March 02 at the 10am NY cut
-
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro shorts continue to grow, yen shorts jump
-
FX option expiries for Friday February 28 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 27 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
South Korean central bank to hold a meeting Wednesday morning - discussion of Fed rate cut
-
RBNZ Gov Orr to speak on how Bank would assess & use unconventional monetary policy tools if ever needed
-
KiwiBank says "RBNZ will be forced to keep pace" with RBA and Fed rate cuts - forecast a 50bp cut
-
Mester: Hopes rate cut doesn't 'smack of panic'
-
The Bank of Canada is up next: What's priced in