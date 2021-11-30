New Zealand Building Permits for October -2.0% m/m (prior -1.9%)

New Zealand building consents

prior -1.9%

+10.5% y/y





NZD/USD barely changed. As with some many of the FX pairs its global developments and central banks that are moving the rates recently, not so much local data.





NZD/USD has had biog swings the past 18 or so hours, along with the other majors. Early in Justin's shift Tuesday it dropped on the FT article re the new variant. And following, during US time, it dropped again on Powell's testimony.

ICYMI, the wraps had the details and the links to the full stories:





-2% m/m