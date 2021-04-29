New Zealand (April) Business Confidence -2.0 (prelim -8.4) and Activity Outlook 22.2 (prelim 16.4)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand ANZ business survey for April, preliminary  final 

Business Confidence -2.0
  • -8.4 was the preliminary
  • prior -4.1
& Activity Outlook 22.2
  • preliminary 16.4 
  • prior 16.6
ANZ note key points from the survey:
  • all activity indicators were much higher in the late-month sample than in the preliminary read. The early results may have been affected by the newly released housing policy, while the later sample may have been boosted by the trans-Tasman bubble news. 
  • The construction sector has fallen back into the pack. 
  • Cost-push inflation pressures continue to intensify.
