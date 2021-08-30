New Zealand business confidence & activity data due today - preview

Coming up on Tuesday 31 August 2021 at 0100, GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for August

  • Business Confidence prior -3.8

  • Activity Outlook prior 26.3

What to look for via Westpac, noting that some responses to the survey will have been received prior to the reimposition of lockdown on August 17:
  •  It's not clear how much of a knock sentiment will take from the current lockdown. Over the past year we've seen how quickly the economy can bounce back after a successful lockdown. In addition, highly supportive monetary and fiscal policy remain in place.
WPAC also note the importance of the underlying inflation gauges in this report:
  • businesses continuing to highlight strong cost pressures



