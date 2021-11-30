New Zealand business survey: Confidence -16.4 (prior -13.4) & Activity Outlook 15.0 (prior 21.1)
ANZ's New Zealand survey of business
Activity outlook 15.0%
- preliminary was 15.6%
- prior 21.1%
- preliminary was -18.1%
- prior -13.4%
- Overall, the full-month November ANZBO results show relatively small changes compared to the preliminary result. Business confidence, export intentions, and investment intentions were all a little higher, but own activity, and capacity utilisation dipped. Overall, the theme continues to be gradually easing activity indicators but cost and inflation pressures remain extreme