New Zealand business survey: Confidence -16.4 (prior -13.4) & Activity Outlook 15.0 (prior 21.1)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ANZ's New Zealand survey of business

Activity outlook 15.0%
  • preliminary was 15.6%
  • prior 21.1%
Business confidence -16.4%
  • preliminary was -18.1%
  • prior -13.4%
ANZ summary:
  • Overall, the full-month November ANZBO results show relatively small changes compared to the preliminary result. Business confidence, export intentions, and investment intentions were all a little higher, but own activity, and capacity utilisation dipped. Overall, the theme continues to be gradually easing activity indicators but cost and inflation pressures remain extreme
Bolding is mine
