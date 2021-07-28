New Zealand business survey due today - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ANZ releases its business outlook survey for July at 0100 GMT on Thursday 29 July 2021 

The two headline figures are:

  • Business Confidence, prior -0.6%

  • Activity Outlook, prior 31.6%

Behind the headlines indications from the survey eyes will be on indications on price pressures and therefore inflation. Demand in the NZ economy is strong, while supply bottlenecks, capacity constraints/labour market constraints have already seen rising inflation. 
There are widely held expectations of Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate rises beginning as soon as next month. Some of the forecasts:



