New Zealand business survey due today - preview
ANZ releases its business outlook survey for July at 0100 GMT on Thursday 29 July 2021
The two headline figures are:
Business Confidence, prior -0.6%
Activity Outlook, prior 31.6%
There are widely held expectations of Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate rises beginning as soon as next month. Some of the forecasts:
- Westpac forecast 3 rate hikes from the RBNZ by the end of this year
- ANZ on the RBNZ cash rate hike cycle ahead, on track for 1.75% by the end of 2022