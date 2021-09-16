New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for August 40.1 (prior 62%)

NZ data - lockdown impacted. The manufacturing PMI smashed deeply into contraction.





Remarks from the report, BusinessNZ's executive director for manufacturing Catherine Beard

said that the August value came as no surprise given what we had seen during the previous national lockdown.

"Employment (54.5) managed to keep its head above water, but all other sub-index values were in contraction with Production (27.7) the hardest hit. Although manufacturers outside of Auckland have returned to alert levels that allow business operations to restart, any moves towards the sector getting back into expansion will ultimately depend on how soon Auckland can also return to lower alert levels."

BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel

while many anticipate a bounce in activity as the country progresses down alert levels (all going well on the Covid front), today's PMI clearly demonstrates the economic pain being felt. This should not be underestimated, even if there is hope for the future. GDP and manufacturing output are expected to fall heavily in Q3. It is something of a reality check in the afterglow of yesterday's very strong Q2 GDP outcome.



