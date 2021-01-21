New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for December: 48.7 (prior 55.3)
BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for December drops into contraction.
the lowest level of activity since May 2020
follows 6 consecutive months in expansion
BNZ comment:
- PMI’s three-month moving average sits at an expansionary 51.8, albeit below its long-term average of 53.0
- suggests some expansion in the final quarter of last year, but the softer December month suggests some caution heading into the New Year
--
Stay tuned for ...
Inflation data from New Zealand for Q4
- CPI expected 0.2% q/q, prior 0.7%
- CPI expected 1.1% y/y, prior 1.4%