New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for June comes in very hot at 60.7

expected 55.8

prior 58.6

more to come

----

And, coming up very soon ... more of a focus than the PMI:





2245 GMT NZ CPI - inflation in New Zealand for Q2 2021 CPI expected 0.8% q/q, prior 0.8%

CPI expected 2.8% y/y, prior 1.5% This is an important piece of data for the RBNZ as posted yesterday: NZ CPI and jobs market data to watch for the RBNZ rate hike - two key dates ahead

