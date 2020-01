NZ data - Card Spending for December … misses

Total card spending -0.6% m/m (prior +1.0%) Retail card spending -0.8% m/m (expected +0.1%, prior +2.6%) More: More:

spending in the core retail industries fell 0.9 %



Card spending covers just under 70% of core retails sales in NZ and provides the main measure of retails sales monthly.





Not a great report then, and for December too … but NZD not phased, up a few tics.